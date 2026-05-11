Tesla Crash Lawsuit Alleges $2 Million in Occupant Medical Bills

Peng Sheng Huang and Ying Huang were in the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD.

May 10, 2026 — The crash of a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD car has sent two occupants to court following more than $2 million in medical bills.

The Tesla crash lawsuit was filed by New York plaintiffs Peng Sheng Huang and his adult daughter Ying Huang.

The Tesla Model 3 Crash

The plaintiffs bought a new 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD car, but in March 2023 the plaintiffs were in the vehicle as it was backing into their driveway.

The plaintiffs complain the Model 3 suddenly stopped then suddenly accelerated on its own.

Mr. Huang says he tried the brakes a few times and tried the kinetic energy recovery system but the vehicle didn't stop as it violently crashed into a detached garage.

The lawsuit contends Mr. Huang was trapped by the airbags because they deployed but didn't deflate. His daughter allegedly lost consciousness from her injuries, and a bystander cut open the driver's side airbags to free Mr. Huang.

According to the lawsuit:

"Plaintiff Ying Huang sustained catastrophic spinal cord injury, intracranial hemorrhages, neurological impairment, lung contusions, neurogenic bowel and bladder dysfunction, permanent reproductive loss, and emotional distress. The medical expenses of Plaintiff Ying Huang exceed $2,000,000 and are continuing."

The lawsuit further claims Mr. Huang "sustained neck and back injuries and suffered severe emotional trauma, including immediate fear of death."

The Tesla Crash Lawsuit

The plaintiffs claim several features of the Model 3 were defective.

Automatic Emergency Braking System

The crash lawsuit alleges Tesla removed range-measuring radar sensors and replaced them with cameras to detect potential obstacles and to control automatic braking functions.

Kinetic Energy Recovery System

The lawsuit says the Model 3 has a Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) that uses regenerative braking to convert kinetic energy into electrical energy during deceleration. But the plaintiffs complain the system was defective and a "substantial factor" in causing the crash.

Tesla Brake Control and Mechanic System

According to the lawsuit, the hydraulic cylinder brake system, brake pads and rotors all failed, along with the electronic brake booster and ABS system which allegedly failed.

Electronic Control System

Tesla vehicles utilize drive-by-wire electronic throttle systems and braking systems controlled by proprietary software that supposedly can cause unintended acceleration instead of braking.

Restraint System and Airbag

The Tesla lawsuit contends multiple failures of the Model 3 airbags contributed to the injuries, including when the number 4 side curtain airbags deployed but didn't deflate. Additionally, the side seat airbags allegedly failed to deploy.

The Tesla crash lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York: Peng Sheng Huang and Ying Huang v. Tesla, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Liu & Shields LLP.