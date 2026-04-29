Range Rover Fractured Steering Knuckle Complaints Continue

Feds upgrade investigation into steering knuckle failures in Land Rover Range Rovers.

April 29, 2026 — Range Rover steering knuckle fractures caused complaints which caused a federal investigation that has been greatly expanded and upgraded.

The initial National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation focused on steering knuckle failures in 2014-2017 Range Rover Sports built on the L494 chassis.

The steering knuckle investigation has been expanded to include 2014-2022 Range Rover and 2014-2022 Range Rover Sport SUVs.

And while the original investigation included about 92,000 Land Rovers, the expanded and upgraded probe involves more than 331,000 SUVs.

Safety regulators are looking at what causes cracks at the upper portion of the front aluminum steering knuckle assembly. Range Rover owners complain about fractures at the joints where the steering knuckles attach to the upper control arm ball joints.

A fracture will cause the upper suspension arm to detach and cause a driver problems controlling the Land Rover.

During the investigation safety regulators received information about steering knuckle fractures from Land Rover but found "much" of it "contradictory."

In 2024 Land Rover recalled nearly 17,000 Range Rovers after suspension arms detached from cracked front steering knuckles. The recall included 2014-2016 Range Rovers after engineers found road salt was corroding the upper steering knuckles.

Land Rover announced another steering knuckle recall after NHTSA opened its steering knuckle investigation, with the August 2025 recall including 2014-2017 Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports. Dealerships were told to replace cracked steering knuckles, but if cracks were not visible dealers attached braces to the upper portions of the front steering knuckles.

The purpose of the brace is to prevent the components from completely separating if the steering knuckles fracture.

However, NHTSA continues to receive complaints about Land Rover Range Rover and Range Rover Sport steering knuckle fractures.

The government will investigate the steering knuckle fractures and determine if the previous recall repairs were good enough and if more Range Rovers should be recalled.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Range Rover steering knuckle investigation.