Land Rover Front Suspension Knuckle Recall Expanded

Land Rover recalls more than 121,500 Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports.

August 13, 2025 — Land Rover front suspension knuckle problems have caused a recall of more than 121,500 model year 2014-2017 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles.

Land Rover says this recall is an expansion and replacement of a November 2024 recall for the same issues.

The recalled 2014-2017 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles are equipped with front suspension upper knuckle joints that may crack and cause the suspension arms to detach.

The recall involves certain 2014 model year vehicles and all 2015-2017 Range Rover Sports built from October 1, 2014, to November 10, 2017.

Transport Canada contacted Land Rover following a previous recall of Range Rovers. Canadian regulators said the same front suspension knuckle problem was occurring on Range Rover Sport vehicles.

While talks with Transport Canada continued, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Land Rover discussed the problem regarding U.S. customers. Land Rover has received 96 claims and field reports on Range Rover vehicles in the U.S. and 14 claims and field reports for Range Rover Sports.

However, there have been no reports of crashes or injuries.

Land Rover expects to mail front suspension knuckle recall letters on or before September 30, 2025. The technician will inspect both front suspension knuckles to look for cracks. A retaining bracket will be fitted to the joint if no cracks are found. The front suspension knuckles will be replaced if cracks are observed.

Land Rover owners may contact Land Rover at 800-637-6837, but the automaker is using four suspension knuckle recall numbers: D019, N759, D041 and D027.

NHTSA recently opened a federal investigation into Land Rover Range Rover Sport steering knuckle failures.