Land Rover Range Rover Sport Steering Knuckle Failures Investigated

About 92,000 Range Rover Sports investigated after aluminum front steering knuckles fractured.

July 5, 2025 — Land Rover Range Rover Sport steering knuckle failures are under investigation following complaints from owners who said the front steering knuckles broke.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the investigation into steering knuckle failures in 2014-2017 Range Rover Sports built on the L494 chassis. Nearly 92,000 Range Rover Sports are involved.

According to NHTSA, the front steering knuckles are the mounting points for the front wheels, tires and the front brake assemblies.

Land Rover drivers complain one or both aluminum front steering knuckles fractured at the joints where the steering knuckles attach with pinch bolts and nuts to the upper control arm ball joints.

The problem can cause the upper suspension arm to detach and force a driver to confront problems controlling the SUV.

At least 12 owner complaints have been filed with the government and it's possible owners skipped NHTSA and complained directly to Land Rover.

The federal steering knuckle investigation will reveal any manufacturer complaints and provide safety regulators with details about the origin and severity of the problem.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Range Rover Sport steering knuckle failure investigation.