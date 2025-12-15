Land Rover Defender Seat Belt Failure Investigated

Government opens investigation after owner complains of problems with rear seat belt webbing.

December 15, 2025 — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into the rear passenger-side seat belts in 2024 Land Rover Defenders.

About 30,000 Land Rover Defender SUVs are involved following just one complaint about a rear seat belt that detached in a 2024 Defender.

According to the August complaint filed by the Ohio owner of a 2024 Land Rover Defender:

"Back passenger side seat belt not stitched and was not connected to the frame."

The customer sent NHTSA photos of the detached rear seat belt that indicated the seat belt webbing may not have been stitched properly and may not have been connected to the vehicle frame. This makes the seat belt worthless in a crash.

A big concern for safety regulators is the location of the seat belt, an area typically used for child safety seats that will not be held in place if the seat belt detaches.

The government didn't release additional details about the 2024 Land Rover Defender seat belt investigation, but CarComplaints.com will update our website when details are released.