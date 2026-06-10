Honda Rear Subframe Recall Affects 1 Million Vehicles

Recall includes vehicles sold in states where road salt is used during the winter.

June 10, 2026 — A Honda rear subframe recall involves more than 1 million model year 2016-2022 Honda Pilots, 2017-2023 Ridgelines, 2019-2023 Passports and 2014-2020 Acura MDX vehicles.

However, the subframe recall affects vehicles sold in these states only:

Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wisconsin.

Those states use deicing agents on the roads which can cause corrosion at the rear subframe suspension mounting points. Fractured mounting points can cause the rear control arm or lower arm to fail.

Honda says the rear wheels can suddenly misalign or loosen, affecting stability, braking and handling.

The subframes were built with incorrect coating which can cause problems with paint adhesion and peeling paint near the control arm bracket area. Road salt can cause the corrosion which makes the subframe components too thin.

Drivers should be aware of abnormal rear suspension noise, vibration or changes in how the vehicles handle while driving.

The Honda rear subframe recall includes 136,260 in Canada.

Honda dealers will inspect the rear subframes and install rear subframe reinforcement kits (pictured above). It's also possible the rear subframe components may be replaced.

Honda rear subframe recall letters are expected to be mailed July 7, 2026.

Owners may contact Honda at 888-234-2138 and refer to subframe recall number AOU or number AOT.