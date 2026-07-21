Ford Explorer Roof Rail Cover Recall Expanded

Original recall in 2021 saw some dealers making mistakes with roof rail repairs.

July 20, 2026 — A Ford Explorer roof rail recall in 2021 has been expanded and includes more than 301,000 vehicles.

Recalled are 2016-2019 Ford Explorers equipped with roof rail covers that may detach from the vehicles.

Ford is aware of one crash caused when a roof rail cover detached, and that Explorer had been repaired under customer satisfaction program 20N11 that used a two-part epoxy/adhesive for repairs.

It seems some dealers didn't replace damaged retention clips and made mistakes with the epoxy used for repairs.

A detached Explorer roof rail cover may not cause problems for Ford occupants but sure can for others on the roads.

According to Ford:

"For vehicles with plated covers, as the parts have aged, they may have experienced additional heat cycles and wear resulting in potentially loosening of retention clips."

Ford Explorer occupants may hear increased wind noise or hear rattles or squeaks when the roof rail cover begins to loosen. It may also be possible to see a gap or misalignment between the roof rail cover and the roofline.

A Ford Canada recall includes 14,442 Ford Explorers.

Ford will mail interim roof rail recall letters between August 24 and August 28, 2026, but final Explorer recall letters won't be mailed until September 21 and September 25, 2026.

Ford dealers will repair or replace the roof rail covers, push-pins and roof rail clips.

Ford Explorer owners can call 866-436-7332. Ford's roof rail recall number is 26S54.