Ford/Lincoln Hybrid Pedestrian Alert Recall Expanded

More than 66,000 hybrids may lose their pedestrian alert sounds while driving.

July 4, 2026 — A Lincoln Nautilus Hybrid and Ford Explorer Hybrid pedestrian alert recall has been expanded to include more than 66,000 vehicles.

Previously recalled vehicles will need to be repaired again.

The recalled 2024-2027 Lincoln Nautilus Hybrid and 2025-2027 Ford Explorer Hybrid vehicles can lose their pedestrian alert sounds at certain speeds. Ford blames software errors for the problem.

Ford will mail interim recall letters between August 3 and August 7, 2026, and final notices will be mailed when dealerships are ready.

Ford is working on how to repair all the vehicles, but it is known dealers will replace the digital signal processing modules in Nautilus Hybrid vehicles equipped with 28 speakers.

Ford and Lincoln owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 26S51.