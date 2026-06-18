Ford F-150 Gear Shift Lever Recall Issued Again

More than 10,000 F-150 trucks should have been repaired nine years ago.

June 18, 2026 — Ford has again recalled 2018 F-150 trucks because of problems with the gear shift levers.

Those problems were supposed to be repaired nine years ago under a previous recall.

Nine years later and the automaker found out the trucks may not have been properly repaired.

More than 10,700 trucks are included in this recall because quickly moving the shift lever from PARK to DRIVE may cause a loss of gear indication on the instrument displays. This can cause a driver to mistakenly shift into REVERSE or NEUTRAL.

After nine years, Ford learned the F-150 trucks were not repaired during a previous recall despite dealerships recording the repairs as finished.

This means the trucks, equipped with 3.3L engines and 6-speed transmissions with column mounted shift levers, are still defective.

Ford dealers will update the powertrain control module software after F-150 recall letters are mailed between July 6 and July 10, 2026.

Ford F-150 owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to gear lever recall number 26S42.