Ford and Lincoln Instrument Panel Recall Issued Again

2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles recalled.

June 15, 2026 — Ford has again recalled more than 4,000 model year 2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles that should have been repaired in 2019.

The problem is the instrument panel that may appear blank when starting the vehicle, a problem that should have been fixed during a 2019 recall.

Ford says the 2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Navigator and Nautilus vehicles we not correctly repaired in 2019 despite being recorded as having the repairs successfully completed.

Because the correct software update wasn't completed, the instrument panel clusters can still fail.

This will leave a driver without important indicators, gauges and warning lights.

The specifics:

"During high-temperature bench testing, the supplier identified an issue with the 2GB memory chips in the LX and SX level cluster assemblies where certain clusters may not properly load the data required to run the display, resulting in blank cluster at start-up."

Ford is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the panel failures.

Ford will mail instrument panel cluster recall letters between July 6 and July 10, 2026, then dealers will reprogram the cluster software.

Ford and Lincoln owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to instrument panel recall number 26C27.

Ford has issued 45 safety defect recalls so far in 2026.