Ford Focus Canister Purge Valve Recall Issued Again

More than 255,000 Focus cars recalled when they should have already been repaired.

June 14, 2026 — A Ford Focus canister purge valve recall includes more than 255,000 cars that should have been repaired nearly eight years ago.

The 2012-2018 Ford Focus cars were recalled in 2018 because the canister purge valves could cause the vehicles to stall while driving.

But Ford says the previous repairs were wrong even though they were recorded as correct. This means the canister purge valve may stick open and the powertrain control module software may not detect it.

The automaker also says the plastic fuel tank can deform from too much vacuum if the canister purge valve sticks open during the evaporative leak monitor check of the fuel system.

According to Ford:

"Affected vehicles may illuminate a Malfunction Indicator Light (MIL) or customers may observe inaccurate fuel gauge indication, inaccurate distance to empty indication and/or have drivability concerns."

Ford is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the canister purge valves.

Ford Focus recall letters will be mailed between July 6 and July 10, 2026, then dealerships will update the powertrain control module software.

Ford Focus drivers with questions should call 866-436-7332 and ask about Focus canister purge valve recall number 26S40.

Ford has issued 45 safety defect recalls so far in 2026.