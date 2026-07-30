Ford Tariff Refund Lawsuit Says Customers Owed Money

Ford owner files class action lawsuit complaining Ford owners overpaid for vehicles due to tariffs.

July 30, 2026 — A Ford tariff refund class action lawsuit claims the automaker owes vehicle owners money for supposedly overpaying for their vehicles.

The lawsuit was filed by one customer who claims Ford passed tariff-related expenses onto customers by charging more for vehicles to pay tariffs that were later found illegal.

California plaintiff Jason Bullock alleges Ford owes him money for overpaying for his new 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The plaintiff complains he paid a price that included extra money to cover tariffs passed onto consumers.

Bullock also complains he has received no refund, rebate, credit or reimbursement for supposedly paying too much for his vehicle.

The U.S. government imposed the tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act beginning in February 2025. The class action alleges importers paid an estimated $182 billion over the next year, passing the increase onto consumers.

Ford purportedly did this by increasing the "destination fees" charged when buying a new vehicle. However, all of it ended when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the tariffs.

Tariff refunds from the government can go to an "importer" only, such as Ford Motor. A customer of an importer cannot receive refunds unless the importer chooses to refund the customer.

But in the case of Ford, the lawsuit alleges, "Ford has made it clear that, even after it receives a full refund of these unlawfully charged fees, it has not returned, and does not intend to return, them to the consumers who paid them."

"According to publicly filed financial disclosures, Ford is poised to receive a windfall from IEEPA tariff refunds. In its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2026, Ford stated that its 2026 outlook assumed a $1.3 billion adjusted EBIT benefit from IEEPA." — Ford tariff refund lawsuit

Claiming "Ford will receive a double recovery and unjust windfall," the plaintiff complains it's customers who lost through the tariff fiasco.

The Ford tariff refund lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Jason Bullock v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiff is represented by Tycko & Zavareei LLP.

According to a Toyota tariff class action, customers overpaid for their vehicles like Ford customers did.