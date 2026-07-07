Ford Recalls Mustang, Mustang GTD and Mustang Mach-E

Ford issues two Mustang recalls for different problems, affecting more than 110,000 vehicles.

July 7, 2026 — Ford has recalled more than 110,000 Mustang, Mustang GTD and Mustang Mach-E vehicles in two recalls for two problems.

Ford has issued 56 safety defect recalls in 2026 and dealers are swamped with work.

In one of the below recalls it's confirmed the vehicles won't be repaired until 2027, and it's highly likely the other recall repairs won't be completed until 2027.

2024-2026 Ford Mustang / 2025-2026 Ford Mustang GTD Recall

More than 67,000 Mustangs are recalled because the windshield wipers may have trouble in cold temperatures. However, Ford estimates only 0.4% of the cars are affected by the wiper problem.

During certain cold temperature conditions, the windshield wipers may function only at their high speed setting and the washing system may fail to function properly.

Ford found the vehicle’s windshield wiper motor can lose electronic communication with the vehicle’s steering column control module in temperatures below freezing. The windshield washing system will completely fail and the wipers will work only on the high speed setting.

The technical reason?

"The supplier of a semiconductor chip on the wiper motor’s printed circuit board assembly erroneously used a 32-kilobyte programming equipment setting for the 16-kilobyte chip to be programmed with a mismatched 32-kiloybte algorithm."

Ford dealers will replace any faulty windshield wiper motors but it's going to be a while.

Interim Ford Mustang windshield wiper recall letters will be mailed between July 8 and July 15, 2026. Final windshield wiper motor recall letters won't be mailed until March 29 to April 2, 2027.

Ford Mustang owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to windshield wiper recall number 26C32.

2021-2023 Mustang Mach-E Recall

The Mustang Mach-E recall affects more than 43,700 SUVs equipped with rear differential pinion shafts that may fracture.

A pinion shaft failure will cause the Mustang Mach-E to lose motive power and the SUV can move and roll even if the driver shifts into PARK. A Ford owner should apply the parking brake before exiting the Mustang.

Engineers performed a metallurgical analysis and determined the differential pinion shaft can break due to bending fatigue. However, Ford is still trying to learn the root cause of the bending fatigue.

A Ford driver may see an illuminated warning light, and the vehicle will set diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) P174E, P0A2F, P019C and or P27B2.

Ford dealers will repair or replace the rear differential assemblies, but it may not be until 2027 before that happens.

Interim Mustang Mach-E recall letters will be mailed between July 13 and July 17, 2026. But final recall letters won't be mailed until December 28 and December 31, 2026.

Ford Mustang Mach-E owners with questions should call 866-436-7332. Ford's rear differential pinion shaft number is 26S50.