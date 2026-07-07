Audi Subframe Corrosion Leads to Class Action Lawsuit

Audi owner complains plastic covers on subframes trap moisture and salt, rusting the subframes.

July 6, 2026 — Audi subframe corrosion problems have caused a class action lawsuit that includes 2009-2017 Audi Q5 and 2009-2017 Audi SQ5 vehicles.

The lawsuit alleges the Audi subframe rust and corrosion are a result of plastic covers on the subframes which trap moisture, road salt and other elements.

The plaintiff claims the plastic cover prevents an owner from seeing the subframe as it corrodes.

The Audi subframe rust class action was filed by Maryland plaintiff Mitchell Behm who purchased a used 2015 Audi Q5 in 2018.

Five years after his purchase, the plaintiff took his vehicle to a shop for routine maintenance where a mechanic removed the plastic subframe cover. The plaintiff was told about the subframe corrosion and was told it wasn't safe to drive the Audi.

The plaintiff asked Audi to cover the repair cost but his request was denied because the warranty had expired. The class action says Mr. Behm paid thousands of dollars to repair the rusted subframe to safely drive his Audi.

According to the subframe corrosion lawsuit:

"Instead of protecting the subframe, these plastic covers trap water, road debris, moisture, and salt against the surface of the steel subframe. This design creates conditions whereby water and corrosive materials pool and accumulate between the plastic cover and the steel structure of the subframe, accelerating the corrosion process, which is hidden behind the plastic covers themselves."

Additionally, the Audi subframe corrosion allegedly causes owners to overpay for their vehicles only for the vehicles to lose value. And the subframe lawsuit asserts customers must pay diagnostic fees, repair and replacement expenses for the subframes, and pay for the plastic coverings.

The class action also contends the work and expenses will be for nothing because the subframes will rust again.

Audi purportedly knew in 2009 the subframes would rust and fall apart, but the automaker concealed the information from customers.

The Audi subframe corrosion lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Mitchell Behm v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Berger Montague PC, and Haac Law, LLC.