Audi Door Lock Problems Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Customers complain of seeing Audi 'Central Locking Malfunction' door lock warnings.

April 11, 2026 — Audi door lock problems have caused a class action lawsuit which involves numerous models.

One Audi owner (Jay Parikh), who complains his vehicle suffered door lock problems, also claims this long list of Audi vehicles are defective everywhere in the U.S.

2019–2024 Audi A6

2019–2024 Audi A7

2019–2024 Audi A8

2019–2024 Audi S8

2019–2024 Audi Q8

2019 and 2021–2024 Audi e-tron quattro

2020–2024 Audi A6 allroad

2020–2024 Audi S6

2020–2024 Audi S7

2020–2024 Audi S8

2020–2024 Audi e-tron Sportback quattro

2020–2024 Audi SQ8

2020–2024 Audi RS Q8

2020–2021 Audi A8 e quattro

2020–2022 Audi RS 6

2020–2022 Audi RS 7

2020–2022 Audi A8 PHEV

2020–2022 Audi e-tron quattro

2020–2022 Audi e-tron sportback quattro

2022 Audi e-tron S quattro

2022 Audi e-tron GT

2022 Audi RS e-tron GT

2021–2022 Audi A6 Avant

2021–2022 Audi RS 6 Avant

2021–2022 Audi A7 PHEV

2021–2024 Audi RS 6 Avant

2021–2024 Audi RS 7

2021–2022 Audi A7 e quattro

2022–2024 Audi e-tron S

2022–2024 Audi e-tron GT

2022–2024 Audi RS e-tron GT

2025 Audi A6 Sportback e-tron

2025 Audi S6 Sportback e-tron

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron

2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron

2025 Audi SQ6 e-tron

2025 Audi SQ6 Sportback e-tron

2025-2026 Audi A5

2025-2026 Audi S5

2025-2026 Audi Q5

2025-2026 Audi Q5 Sportback

2025-2026 Audi SQ5 Sportback

2026 Audi A6

California plaintiff Jay Parikh purchased a 2021 Audi e-tron that experiences door lock problems, once when the doors failed to unlock with his infant son in the back seat. He complains he has taken his Audi to dealerships three times due to the lock problems, and twice there have been two door latches replaced.

But he contends his Audi continues to suffer from door lock problems.

According to the class action lawsuit, the Audi door lock systems rely, fully or partly, "on electronic locking mechanisms and software that intermittently fails, thereby preventing the vehicle’s door-locking mechanism from engaging or releasing, causing drivers and passengers to be locked in or out of the vehicles."

The lawsuit alleges the Audi door lock problems trap people inside the vehicles while preventing people outside the vehicles from opening the doors. An Audi owner also won't be able to lock and secure their vehicle to prevent theft or other issues.

The class action also references owner complaints about seeing a “Central Locking: Malfunction” warning when the door locks failed. Additionally, the plaintiff contends Audi has issued at least eight technical service bulletins to dealers about the door lock problems.

And one technical service bulletin (TSB) talks about an Audi Central Locking Malfunction warning that sets diagnostic trouble code (DTC) B122D29. The bulletin advises dealers to perform a software update to fix a software glitch, so there is no need for replacement actuators, switches or latches.

The class action says Audi has known about the door lock problems since at least 2019 but covered up the alleged defects and sold the vehicles without warning customers.

The Audi door lock class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California (Western Division): Jay Parikh v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Ahdoot & Wolfson, PC.