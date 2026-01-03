Audi Rear Seat Belt Problems Lead to Recall of 28,000 Vehicles

Audi rear seat belt retractors can cause problems with using child safety seats.

January 3, 2026 — Nearly 28,000 Audi vehicles are recalled because of problems with the rear seat belt retractors and how they function with child safety seats.

Audi says the automatic locking retractor may fail to engage when a child seat is installed using the seat belt.

These models are included in the rear seat belt recall:

2025 Audi SQ6 e-tron

2025 Audi SQ6 Sportback e-tron

2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron

2025 Audi A6

2025 Audi A5

2025 Audi A6 Sportback e-tron

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron

2025 Audi S5

2025 Audi S6 Sportback e-tron

Specifically, the automatic locking retractor may fail to prevent the seat belt webbing from being extended more than the allowable length after locking when a seat belt is used to secure a child seat.

An Audi driver who uses a seat belt instead of the LATCH system for the child seat will notice the seat belt may not stop before the seat belt webbing is fully retracted.

Audi discovered the problem in September 2025 when a problem occurred with the child seat locking function. The supplier and Audi determined the rear seat belt and child seat issues violate federal safety standards.

Audi rear seat belt recall letters should be mailed February 17, 2026, then dealerships will inspect and possibly replace the right and left rear seat belt assemblies.

Audi owners may contact Audi at 800-253-2834 and ask about rear seat belt recall number 69D8.