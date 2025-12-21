VW Turbo Settlement Granted Final Approval

Several Audi and Volkswagen models included in turbocharger class action lawsuit settlement.

December 21, 2025 — A Volkswagen turbocharger settlement has been granted final approval following more than three years in court.

Plaintiff Julie Kimball sued more than three years ago after her 2010 Audi A4 had turbo problems after the warranty had expired.

She says it cost her about $3,000 to replace the turbocharger, and even though most of the class action was dismissed in 2023, the judge allowed the plaintiff to modify and refile her lawsuit three times.

Now the settlement has received final approval from the judge, although Volkswagen denies all the claims and allegations in the class action.

VW Turbocharger Settlement

Some of the vehicles are 16 years old and a customer may still pay half the cost if they meet the requirements regarding “Proof of Adherence to Maintenance Requirements.”

VW Turbo Settlement: Generation 1 Vehicles

2008-2014 VW GTI and Golf R

2012-2013 VW Beetle

2009 VW Jetta Sportwagen

2008-2013 VW Jetta Sedan and GLI

2009-2016 VW Eos

2008-2010 VW Passat

2009-2017 VW CC

2009-2018 VW Tiguan

2008-2009 Audi A3

2015-2018 Audi Q3

VW Turbo Settlement: Generation 2 Vehicles

2009-2014 Audi A4

2010-2014 Audi A5

2013-2015 Audi A6

2011-2014 Audi Q5

2011-2012 Audi TT

VW Turbo Settlement: Generation 3 Vehicles

2015-2018 VW Golf

2015-2021 VW GTI

2015-2019 VW Golf R

2015-2019 VW Golf Sportwagen and Alltrack

2019-2024 VW Jetta GLI

2019-2021 VW Arteon

2018-2023 VW Atlas

2020-2023 VW Atlas Cross Sport

2015-2020 Audi A3

2019-2024 Audi Q3

2016-2023 Audi TT

Warranty Extension

The class action settlement says there is a turbocharger warranty extension for current owners and lessees, but it applies only to Generation 3 vehicles. And Generation 3 customers will still have to pay 50% of the cost, but only if the turbo failed because the wastegate failed due to fork head and/or link pin corrosion.

The VW turbocharger warranty extension will be for a period of up to 8.5 years or 85,000 miles from when the vehicle first went into service. This means that for some older vehicles, the extended warranty expired before the settlement was granted final approval.

If the turbo warranty extension has expired on an older vehicle, the extension will last 60 days after the settlement notice date, or 85,000 miles from vehicle’s the in-service date, whichever occurs first.

Replacement Reimbursement

This applies to Generation 1, Generation 2 and Generation 3 vehicles and provides 50% reimbursement for expenses.

The customer must have paid for turbo repairs or replacements prior to the class action lawsuit settlement notice date and within 8.5 years or 85,000 miles from the date the vehicle first went into service.

For a Generation 1 or Generation 2 vehicle, the past paid turbocharger repair or replacement must have been solely "due to the wastegate having no longer functioned properly because of wear at the link plate and pin."

For a Generation 3 vehicle, the past paid turbocharger repair or replacement must have been solely "due to the wastegate having failed because of fork head and/or link pin corrosion."

The plaintiff will receive $3,500 and the lawyers representing her will receive $1,950,000.

The Volkswagen turbocharger class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Julie Kimball v. Volkswagen Group of America, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Kantrowitz, Goldhamer & Graifman, P.C., and Thomas P. Sobran PC.