Recall: Genesis Instrument Panel Displays Fail

Genesis recalls 84,000 G80, GV60, GV70 vehicles after 237 instrument panel failures.

January 25, 2026 — Genesis has recalled nearly 84,000 of the following vehicles because the instrument panels may fail due to software errors.

2025-2026 Genesis G80

2025-2026 Genesis GV80

2026 Genesis G80 Electrified

2026 Genesis GV60

2026 Genesis GV70 Electrified

2026 Genesis GV70

Genesis owners are advised to disable the high definition (HD) radios until the vehicles are repaired.

A blank instrument panel display will prevent a driver from seeing important functions such as the speedometer, fuel gauge, on-screen notifications and other gauges.

According to Genesis:

"The instrument panel (IP) cluster and Audio/Video/Navigation (AVN) display in the subject vehicles may intermittently reboot during vehicle operation, potentially resulting in a temporary blank display screen due to a software logic issue involving HD radio memory storage."

Genesis is aware of at least 237 reports of instrument panel display failures. But there have been no crash or injury reports.

The audio and video navigation software will be updated over-the-air or updated by dealers after instrument panel recall letters are mailed March 16, 2026.

Genesis owners with questions may call 844-340-9741 and ask about instrument panel recall number is 031G.