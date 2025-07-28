Genesis G90 and GV60 Recalled For Blank Instrument Panel Displays

Genesis recalls 6,300 vehicles that may have software errors that cause instrument panel failures.

July 28, 2025 — Genesis has recalled about 6,300 model year 2023-2025 Genesis G90 and Genesis GV60 vehicles because the instrument panel displays may fail.

Genesis says the instrument panel display may be blank when starting the vehicle due to software errors.

This will make it dangerous for a driver by hiding important gauges such as the speedometers and fuel gauges, and it also violates federal safety standards.

Vehicles were tested in June and engineers discovered software problems related to the instrument panel displays.

According to Genesis:

"Further analysis by the supplier revealed that the data communication error was caused by the cluster software start-up sequence, resulting in signal distortion in the communication bus between the MCU and ROM, subsequently resulting in a delayed or inoperative screen (including telltales and speedometer)."

After this, the supplier discovered an unrelated software upgrade issued in April 2025 seemed to fix the problem.

About 1,500 of the Genesis vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Genesis instrument panel display recall letters will be mailed September 15, 2025. The instrument panel display software will be updated over-the-air or by dealers.

Genesis owners with questions should call 844-340-9741 and ask about instrument panel display recall number 027G.