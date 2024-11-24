Hyundai ICCU Failures Cause Second Recall

Hyundai integrated charging control unit recall follows March recall for same battery problems.

November 24, 2024 — Hyundai ICCU failures have caused a recall of nearly 180,000 of these vehicles:

2022-2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5

2023-2025 Hyundai IONIQ 6

2023-2025 Genesis GV60

2023-2025 Genesis GV70 "Electrified"

2023-2024 Genesis G80 "Electrified"

The Hyundai ICCU recall expands and replaces a March recall for the same ICCU problems. Owners will need to take their vehicles back to dealers for the latest recall repairs.

Hyundai says the integrated charging control unit (ICCU) can become damaged and stop charging the 12-volt battery and cause a loss of drive power.

The issue goes back to October 2022 when Hyundai was investigating ICCU warranty returns due to heat damage on the "low-voltage converter field effect transistor(s)."

"NASO [Hyundai] has confirmed 57 unique incidents in the U.S. from reports received beginning March 25, 2024, through November 5, 2024. There are no crashes, injuries, or fatalities attributable to this condition in the U.S." — Hyundai

The Hyundai ICCU recall involves more than 34,000 vehicles in Canada.

Hyundai ICCU recall letters are expected to be mailed January 17, 2025, and dealerships will replace the integrated charging control units and their fuses.

Hyundai owners may call 855-371-9460 or Genesis customers may call 844-340-9741.

The Hyundai ICCU recall number is 272 and the Genesis ICCU recall number is 025G.