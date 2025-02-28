Genesis 'Electrified' Recall Issued For Instrument Panel Failures

Genesis G80, Genesis GV80, Genesis GV70 and Genesis GV70 vehicles recalled.

February 28, 2025 — A Genesis instrument panel recall affects about 32,500 model year 2023-2024 Genesis G80, Genesis GV80, 2025 Genesis GV70 and 2023-2025 Genesis GV70 "Electrified" vehicles.

As with so many recalls the past few years, software errors are to blame for this Genesis recall.

The software errors can cause the instrument panel to fail, causing a driver to lose the speedometer, fuel gauge, warning lights, etc.

In December 2024, Genesis learned about 8-inch instrument cluster failures on certain Genesis GV70 and GV70 “Electrified” vehicles in foreign markets.

An investigation determined "the cause of the condition was linked to the screen initialization protocol for memory loading and error storage leading to a delayed or inoperative screen (including telltales [warning lights] and speedometer)."

Genesis is aware of 454 reports of instrument panel failures in the U.S., but there are no reports of crashes or injuries.

Genesis instrument panel recall letters will be mailed around April 20, 2025, and dealers will update the instrument panel display software.

Genesis owners may call 844-340-9741 and refer to instrument panel recall number 026G.