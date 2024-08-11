Hyundai Recalls Genesis Coupes Over Ignition Lock Switches

Hyundai Genesis Coupe recall affects 17,600 vehicles following 3 crashes.

August 11, 2024 — A 2010-2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe recall involves more than 17,600 cars because of problems with the ignition lock switches which may break.

In more detail, Hyundai says the return spring in the ignition lock switch may fracture which can cause unintended vehicle movement when the car is started in gear.

The problem won't be as bad or may not occur at all if the parking brake is engaged.

According to the Hyundai recall:

"The ignition lock switch used in conjunction with the clutch pedal of the subject vehicles contains a return spring that could fracture due to stress from the switch interaction with the clutch pedal bracket. A fractured return spring could force the ignition lock switch to remain continually “ON,” allowing for vehicle startup when the clutch pedal is not depressed."

The car could move unless the brake or clutch pedals are pushed or if the brake pedal isn't set.

Hyundai is aware of three U.S. crashes from years ago, but there have been no injuries or fatalities.

Hyundai expects to mail Genesis Coupe ignition switch recall letters September 2024, then dealerships will replace the ignition lock switches.

Hyundai Genesis owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460.

Hyundai's ignition lock switch recall number is 266.