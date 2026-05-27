Ford Transit Trail Tire Rub Recall Leads to Lawsuit

Ford Transit Trail owner complains he paid $80,000 for an off-road van he can't use off-road.

May 26, 2026 — A Ford Transit Trail lawsuit asserts Connecticut plaintiff Joseph Falman, III, paid $80,000 for a van advertised for the "van life" but received a vehicle that doesn't match Ford's descriptions.

Ford manufactures the Transit van and a modified version called the Transit Trail. The model name uses "Trail" appropriately because the van is marketed for off-road use.

The plaintiff purchased a 2023 Ford Transit Trail with a modified body profile, increased ground clearance and increased suspension.

But a big selling feature for off-road use is the larger wheel well clearance for the factory stock 30.5-inch all terrain tires, along with a 2.75-inch increased track width.

In addition to the ability to go off-road, those special modifications will give the Ford Transit Trail better stability and resistance to rollover incidents.

But the lawsuit says the plaintiff cannot use the Transit Trail as intended because the 30.5-inch off-road tires have insufficient clearance between the tires and wheel arches. This prevent a driver from making turning maneuvers due to tire rub.

According to the lawsuit, Ford admitted the serious mistakes with the tires when a 2023-2024 Transit Trail recall was announced less than a month after the plaintiff purchased his van. The March 2024 recall involved about 1,900 Transit Trail vans.

Ford said the van tires could rub against the front wheel arch liners and body flanges.

"Due to insufficient packaging allowance, the front tires may contact the front wheel arch liner and body flange under certain vehicle loading, steering angle, and braking conditions. Ford Engineering demonstrated that the shoulder area of the front tires can contact the wheel arch liners at 60% of full turn while braking, when the vehicle is loaded at or near the vehicle’s Front Gross Axle Weight Rating (FGAWR)." — Ford

Ford Transit Trail drivers complained about front tires that quickly went flat from the tires rubbing against the wheel wells and separating the belts.

But according to the lawsuit, Ford's "fix" for the tire rub problem is no fix because dealers were told to replace the 30.5-inch tires with smaller tires not designed for off-road use.

"Ford’s 'solution' removes the ability for Plaintiff to use the vehicle for the purpose that it was sold – namely, an off-road capable Ford Transit with a Ford warranty. Further, the smaller tires are likely to provide less traction in snow, grass, and mud." — Ford Transit Trail lawsuit

The Transit Trail recall has allegedly failed to repair the plaintiff's van and removed the 30.5-inch tires necessary for off-road use of the van. And the lawsuit asserts the tire rub problem should have been easily found during presale testing.

The plaintiff says something as simple as turning the Transit Trail van is impossible with the factory 30.5-inch tires, yet installing smaller tires removes the entire purpose of paying $80,000 for an off-road van.

The Ford Transit Trail tire rub lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division): Joseph Falman, III, v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiff is represented by Burdge & Wells Law Office.

This isn't the first lawsuit filed over tire rub problems on the Ford Transit Trail vans. A class action lawsuit filed in 2025 is working its way through the court system after Transit Trail owners complained about the 30.5-inch tires.