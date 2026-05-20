Ford Bronco Hardtop Roof Recall Affects 3-Door and 5-Door Models

Ford recalls more than 16,000 Broncos equipped with Molded-In-Color (MIC) hardtop roof panels.

May 20, 2026 — A Ford Bronco hardtop roof recall includes more than 16,000 3-door and 5-door 2021-2022 Broncos equipped with Molded-In-Color (MIC) hardtop roof panels.

The outer roof panels may separate and detach from the Broncos.

Ford says the Bronco 3-door and 5-door Molded-In-Color (MIC) hardtop roof panels may not have been built properly by the supplier.

The hardtop panel can fall apart and detach if the exterior skin of the roof panel cracks or delaminates, something that can be caused by environmental conditions. A detached hardtop roof panel can easily be a hazard to other vehicles on the road.

Ford Bronco occupants should be aware of increased wind noise while driving and keep a watch for cracks or delamination of the hardtop roof outer layers.

Again, this hardtop roof panel recall affects only 3-door and 5-door Ford Broncos.

Ford dealers are busy with 36 safety recalls so far in 2026, so Bronco hardtop roof recall letters will be mailed between May 27 and May 29, 2026, to warn customers of the problem. Second recall letters will be mailed when dealers are ready to inspect the Broncos, estimated to be in November 2026.

Dealers will inspect the Bronco hardtop roofs and replace them if delamination or cracks are observed.

Ford Bronco owners with questions should call Ford customer service at 866-436-7332 and ask about hardtop roof recall number 26S32.