Audi Water Pump Lawsuit Involves EA839 Engines

Class action lawsuit alleges 2.9T and 3.0T EA839 engines can fail from water pump failures.

May 19, 2026 — An Audi class action lawsuit alleges the water pumps are defective in 2.9T and 3.0T EA839 engines.

Two owners filed the Audi water pump lawsuit after their water pumps failed and had to be replaced.

Plaintiffs Doug Larr and Kaelin Crawford complain all these Audi vehicles in the U.S. are defective.

2018-2024 Audi A4

2018-2024 Audi A5

2018-2024 Audi S5 Cabriolet

2018-2024 Audi S5 Sportback

2018-2024 Audi RS 5

2018-2024 Audi SQ5

2019-2024 Audi A6

2019-2024 Audi A7

2019-2024 Audi A8

2019-2024 Audi Q8

2019 and 2021-2024 Audi RS 5 Sportback

2020-2024 Audi A6 Allroad

2020-2024 Audi S6

2020-2024 Audi S7

2020-2024 Audi Q7

2020-2021 Audi A8 e quattro

2021-2024 Audi SQ5 Sportback

According to the class action lawsuit, the Audi coolant module is defective because the seals, housing and internal components prematurely wear out. The lawsuit claims the seals and other components degrade under normal engine operating temperatures.

Engine coolant purportedly leaks into the vacuum system and other components where coolant should never go, causing contamination of the vacuum system. Leaking coolant will cause an overheated engine and possible failure of the EA839 engine. And a vehicle may suffer from problems with the turbochargers.

California plaintiff Doug Larr purchased 2019 Audi A6 in August 2021, but in March 2026 the plaintiff took his Audi to an independent mechanic for an oil change. The mechanic said the water pump was leaking coolant into the vacuum hose system and the pump, PCV valve and vacuum hose system should be replaced.

The plaintiff contacted Audi to pay for the repairs but with the A6 out of warranty he would need to pay for repairs. He complains he paid nearly $6,000 to the independent mechanic to replace the water pump, PCV valve and the vacuum hose system.

New Jersey plaintiff Kaelin Crawford purchased a new 2021 Audi SQ5 in April 2021, but in June 2024 when the vehicle had about 62,000 miles on it, the low coolant warning activated. An independent mechanic said the water pump was leaking around the PCV valve.

The plaintiff took his vehicle to an Audi dealer where he was told it would cost about $2,800 to repair the coolant leak. He then contacted Audi to pay for repairs but was denied because the warranty (4-year/50,000-mile) had expired. The water pump replacement cost from his mechanic was $1,460.77.

The plaintiffs complain Audi should have paid the water pump replacement cost because the automaker allegedly knew the pumps were defective since at least since November 2018.

According to the water pump class action, the internal water pump leak is dangerous because a driver may not immediately know about the leak until the EA839 engine has been damaged.

Audi supposedly concealed the water pump problems and didn't warn customers their vehicles would lose their resale values due to the alleged defects. And the plaintiffs also contend even when the warranties are not expired Audi dealers often place the water pump replacement costs onto customers.

The same lawyers involved in this Audi water pump lawsuit have also filed and settled previous water pump class actions, including Fiscina v. Volkswagen, and Zhao v. Volkswagen.

The Audi water pump lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Larr, et al., v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Sauder Schelkopf LLC.