Audi Water Pump Class Action Lawsuit Involves 3.0T Engines

Water pump class action lawsuit involves Audi S4, Q5, S5, SQ5, A6, A7, Q7 and A8 vehicles.

October 11, 2022 — Audi water pump problems have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges Audi models are equipped with 3.0T engines that overheat and fail.

The Audi water pump class action alleges these 3.0T vehicles contain the defective pumps.

2013-2022 Audi A6

2013-2022 Audi A7

2013-2022 Audi A8

2013-2022 Audi S4

2013-2022 Audi S5

2013-2022 Audi SQ5

2013-2022 Audi Q5

2013-2022 Audi Q7

Some Audi and Volkswagen owners may already be familiar with a water pump class action lawsuit and the settlement that was preliminarily approved. The final approval hearing for the settlement is October 19, however, that water pump settlement is separate from this most recent case.

California plaintiff Andrew Fiscina purchased a certified pre-owned 2016 Audi SQ5 in December 2020, but the plaintiff says he noticed coolant leaking from the engine compartment in October 2021.

According to the water pump class action, the plaintiff paid $825.78 of his own money to repair the coolant leak.

Massachusetts plaintiff Kyle Duarte purchased a used 2018 Audi S4 in 2019, but in November 2020 the thermometer engine light came on. This was at a time when the Audi was still under warranty.

The Audi dealer ran a diagnostic check due to the engine light and allegedly told the plaintiff Audi S4 models burn through coolant and his coolant level was low. Technicians added coolant to his vehicle, turned the engine light off and returned the vehicle to the plaintiff.

In January 2022, the Audi S4 engine light came back on and he took it to Audi dealer when the vehicle had about 60,000 miles. The Audi service department allegedly told the plaintiff the same as the first time and repeated the same steps.

Then in June 2022, his Audi S4 overheated and the same engine light came on. The plaintiff says he is a mechanic and he determined the water pump was the problem.

He paid for a new water pump, thermostat and thermoexpansion valve and replaced all three of those parts in his vehicle. The plaintiff says he paid $558.91 for the parts.

"Upon information and belief, the Water Pump contains a design and/or manufacturing Defect that causes the bearing contained within the Water Pump to fail which, in turn, causes the bearing seals within the Water Pump to fail and results in a leak of coolant from the Water Pump weep hole into the engine compartment of Class Vehicles." — Audi water pump class action lawsuit

Audi has known about the allegedly defective water pumps since at least November 2018 but has failed to inform consumers about the problems.

By concealing the alleged water pump failures, owners are forced to pay for expensive repairs and replacements and are stuck driving vehicles which have allegedly lost their values.

Audi occupants and others on the roads are in danger if the alleged water pump problems cause the engines to fail while driving. This will cause a sudden and unexpected slowing or complete stop of the vehicle, possibly at highway speeds.

And according to the Audi water pump class action lawsuit, the automaker is not able to adequately fix the problems and the plaintiff says no formal water pump recall has been issued. Audi customers have also allegedly not been offered reimbursements or free water pump replacements.

The water pump class action also alleges any Audi warranty limits are "unconscionable and unenforceable" because Audi allegedly concealed the defects.

The Audi water pump class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Fiscina, et al., vs. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Sauder Schelkopf LLC.