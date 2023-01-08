Lincoln Aviators and Corsairs Recalled Over Revel Audio Systems

More than 101,000 SUVs may have software issues that cause problems with seat belt chimes.

January 8, 2023 — More than 101,000 Lincoln Aviators and Corsairs are recalled if they are equipped with Revel audio systems and audio head units PJ7T-18D890-SC, LC5T-18K810-JC or MC5T-18D890-SC.

The 2020-2023 Lincoln Aviator and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles may fail to provide drivers with the correct warnings for the seat belts.

"When the driver's seat belt is not buckled and the vehicle is started, the seat belt warning system may activate the audible warning chime for an insufficient amount of time of less than 4 seconds." — Lincoln

Lincoln says the recalled Revel audio head units contain software that may mute a portion of the audible seat belt warning chimes.

Lincoln learned about the problem in October 2022 based on the number of audible seat belt warning chimes on a 2022 Lincoln Aviator Hybrid.

As of December 16, 2022, Lincoln is not aware of any warranty claims, complaints, crashes or injuries.

Lincoln owner recall letters will be mailed February 6, 2023, and dealerships will update the audio control module software.

Lincoln Aviator and Corsair owners may call 866-436-7332 and use recall number 2C35.