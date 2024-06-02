Lincoln Aviator Backup Camera Image Problems Cause Recall

Lincoln recalls 109,000 Aviator SUVs with rearview camera images that may flicker or distort.

June 1, 2024 — A Lincoln Aviator backup camera image recall affects more than 109,000 vehicles for a pretty strange problem.

The recall includes 2020-2024 Lincoln Aviators, and owners are advised not to use their cell phones while backing up in REVERSE, at least until recall repairs are completed.

Strange enough?

Ford (Lincoln) says the "accessory protocol image module (APIM) can be affected by electromagnetic interference with a cell phone in the vehicle, causing the rearview camera image to flicker or become distorted."

"The Accessory Protocol Image Module (APIM) may be susceptible to electromagnetic interference from a customer mobile phone that is in-use and placed in the console area while the vehicle is in reverse, resulting in a rearview camera image that flickers, jumps, shakes, or scrolls." — Lincoln Aviator recall document

Lincoln opened an investigation in February after reports flickering and poor quality of the rearview video displays in 2020-2024 Aviator vehicles. Engineers conducted tests that related to radio frequency (RF) transmissions from wireless phones.

Lincoln determined the problem is dependent on the location of the cell phone phone in the Aviator, cellular signal strength and specific phone usage.

The worst problem is when a cell phone is being used near the accessory protocol image module in the console cupholder area with a low signal strength of two bars or less.

Lincoln discovered between August 27, 2019, and May 4, 2024, there were 478 reports of rearview video "flicker" or image distortion.

However, there are no known reports of injuries, but one report alleges minor property damage from the camera image problem.

Lincoln Aviator recall letters will be mailed in July 2024, and dealerships will install shielding on the accessory protocol image module to protect the camera system from cell phone interference.

Lincoln Aviator owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 24S35.