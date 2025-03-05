Lincoln Navigator Exterior Mirrors Are Catching Fire: Recall

Lincoln recalls 37,000 Navigators after exterior mirror logo lights caught fire from short circuits.

March 4, 2025 — Lincoln Navigator exterior mirror fires have caused a recall of nearly 37,000 SUVs equipped with LED logo lights that can short circuit and catch fire.

The recall involves 2015-2017 Lincoln Navigators following at least seven exterior mirror fires in Canada and the U.S. The problem can occur on both front exterior mirrors.

In September 2024, Transport Canada informed Ford about a 2017 Lincoln Navigator exterior mirror that caught fire.

Ford also found a report from February 2020 that said a driver-side mirror caught fire on a Lincoln Navigator when the driver started the vehicle remotely.

Ford learned in 2024 that four mirror fires had occurred in Canada, and an engineering investigation showed changes in the mirror assembly for the Lincoln Navigator from the start of production in 2003 through the end of production in 2017. Inspected mirror assemblies were found with fluid and foreign elements on the LED logo light printed circuit boards and terminals.

Engineers did a car wash test on a 2015 Navigator which showed water entered the inner mirror assembly where the water dripped down from the mirror wiring harness onto the LED logo light. Corrosion was found on numerous components of the mirror.

In addition to the exterior mirror fire reports from Canada, Lincoln is aware of three Navigator mirror fires in the U.S.

About 1,370 Lincoln Navigators are recalled in Canada.

Lincoln dealers will disconnect the LED mirror light wires once Navigator recall letters are mailed March 24, 2025.

Lincoln Navigator owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about mirror recall number 25S08.