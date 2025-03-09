Another Ford Trailer Brake Recall Announced

Ford recalls more than 10,000 vehicles that were previously recalled for same problem.

March 9, 2025 — Ford has recalled more than 10,600 vehicles that were previously recalled but repaired incorrectly.

Software errors could cause a loss of trailer brakes on towed trailers equipped with electric or electric-over hydraulic brake systems in these vehicles.

2021-2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford Maverick

2022 Ford Expedition

2022 Ford F-250

2022 Ford F-350

2022 Ford F-450

2022 Ford F-550

2022 Lincoln Navigator

The problem can cause a loss of brakes of a towed trailer.

Ford dealers will update the integrated trailer brake control module software once recall letters are mailed April 14, 2025.

Lincoln and Ford owners may call 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S18.