Another Ford Trailer Brake Recall Announced

— Ford has recalled more than 10,600 vehicles that were previously recalled but repaired incorrectly.
Software errors could cause a loss of trailer brakes on towed trailers equipped with electric or electric-over hydraulic brake systems in these vehicles.
- 2021-2022 Ford F-150
- 2022 Ford Maverick
- 2022 Ford Expedition
- 2022 Ford F-250
- 2022 Ford F-350
- 2022 Ford F-450
- 2022 Ford F-550
- 2022 Lincoln Navigator
The problem can cause a loss of brakes of a towed trailer.
Ford dealers will update the integrated trailer brake control module software once recall letters are mailed April 14, 2025.
Lincoln and Ford owners may call 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S18.