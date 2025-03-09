Ford recalls more than 10,000 vehicles that were previously recalled for same problem.

By
, CarComplaints.com

Posted in Recalls

Another Ford Trailer Brake Recall Announced
Ford recalls more than 10,000 vehicles that were previously recalled for same problem.

— Ford has recalled more than 10,600 vehicles that were previously recalled but repaired incorrectly.

Software errors could cause a loss of trailer brakes on towed trailers equipped with electric or electric-over hydraulic brake systems in these vehicles.

  • 2021-2022 Ford F-150
  • 2022 Ford Maverick
  • 2022 Ford Expedition
  • 2022 Ford F-250
  • 2022 Ford F-350
  • 2022 Ford F-450
  • 2022 Ford F-550
  • 2022 Lincoln Navigator

The problem can cause a loss of brakes of a towed trailer.

Ford dealers will update the integrated trailer brake control module software once recall letters are mailed April 14, 2025.

Lincoln and Ford owners may call 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S18.

A D V E R T I S E M E N T S

Become a Fan & Spread the Word