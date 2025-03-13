Ford Re-Recalls Vehicles That Suddenly Shift Into NEUTRAL

More than 200 Ford Maverick Hybrid, Ford Escape Hybrid and Lincoln Corsair Hybrid vehicles recalled.

March 13, 2025 — More than 200 Ford hybrid vehicles that were recalled in 2024 have been recalled again because they were not repaired properly.

The hybrid recall affects 2022-2024 Ford Maverick Hybrid, 2022 Ford Escape Hybrid and 2021-2022 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid vehicles equipped with faulty powertrain control module software.

A Ford vehicle may suddenly shift into NEUTRAL while driving, the same problem which caused the first recall.

Dealers will update the powertrain control module software once Ford recall letters are mailed April 14, 2025.

Owners of the re-recalled vehicles may scream at Ford by calling 866-436-7332 and referring to recall number 25S16.