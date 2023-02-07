Honda Fit and Honda HR-V Recalled Over Backup Camera Images

Honda recalls 115,000 vehicles because the rearview camera images can fail to display.

February 7, 2023 — A Honda backup camera image recall involves about 115,000 Honda Fit and Honda HR-V vehicles because the rearview camera images may not display when the engines are started with keys.

The 2018-2020 Honda Fit and 2019-2022 Honda HR-V vehicles may have errors in the audio display power circuits which means the vehicles violate federal safety standards.

According to Honda:

"The power circuit in the display audio unit was improperly designed. When the engine is started with an ignition key, the cranking can cause the battery’s state of charge to drop, which may prevent the display audio from booting up, resulting in the failure to display the rearview camera image."

Honda saw a trend of failed display audio units in October 2020 and opened an investigation by collecting parts from dealers.

In August 2021 engineers determined the problem occurred when the engine was started, and only occurred on vehicles which use ignition keys.

As of January 27, 2023, Honda has received 205 warranty claims between March 20, 2018, and January 6, 2023, but no reports of injuries or deaths.

Honda expects to mail recall letters March 13, 2023, and dealers will update the display audio unit software.

Honda Fit and Honda HR-V owners with questions may call 888-234-2138 and ask about backup camera image recall 6DW.

Owners should ask to be reimbursed if they have paid for repairs.