Honda Backup Camera Recall Issued a Second Time

Honda recalls 114,000 Fit and HR-V vehicles because the rearview camera images may fail.

June 7, 2024 — A Honda backup camera recall has been issued a second time for Honda Fit and Honda HR-V vehicles.

The backup camera recall involves more than 114,000 model year 2018-2020 Honda Fit and 2019-2022 Honda HR-V vehicles because the rearview camera images may not display when the engines are started with keys.

Honda says the backup camera image failure is due to a design error in the audio display power circuit.

"The power circuit in the display audio unit was improperly designed. When the engine is started with an ignition key, the cranking can cause the battery’s state of charge to drop, which may prevent the display audio from booting up, resulting in the failure to display the rearview camera image." — Honda backup camera recall documents

The Honda Fit and Honda HR-V vehicles were recalled in 2023 for the same camera image problems and were supposed to be repaired with software updates. But Honda says the vehicles still have backup camera image problems.

Honda originally recalled the vehicles after receiving 205 warranty claims between March 20, 2018, and January 6, 2023, but no reports of injuries or deaths.

Following the initial backup camera recall, and as of May 23, 2024, Honda received 92 rearview camera image warranty claims between February 10, 2023, and April 27, 2024.

Honda owners who had to take their vehicles to dealers due to the February 2023 backup camera recall will need to head back to dealerships again.

Honda backup camera recall letters should be mailed July 8, 2024, and dealers will update the display audio unit software.

Honda Fit and Honda HR-V owners with questions should call 888-234-2138. Honda's backup camera recall numbers are TIQ and DIR.