Honda Pilots Recalled Over Seat Belt Failures

Honda recalls 1,500 Pilots because of problems with the routing of the seat belts.

February 12, 2025 — Honda has recalled 1,500 model year 2025 Pilots because of seat belt routing problems.

Honda says the third row passenger seat belt assembly may not function due to incorrect routing that traps the seat belt behind the passenger side panel.

This is a violation of federal safety standards because the seat belts won't protect occupants.

Honda dealers will inspect and repair the seat belt routing once Pilot recall letters are mailed March 24, 2025.

Owners of 2025 Honda Pilots may contact Honda at 888-234-2138. Honda's seat belt recall number is ZL4.