Recall: Audi e-tron Brake Pedals Can Fall Off

Audi recalls about 21,000 model year 2019-2024 Audi e-trons and 2020-2024 Audi e-tron Sportbacks.

April 29, 2026 — Nearly 21,000 Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback vehicles are recalled because the brake pedals may fall off.

The recalled 2019-2024 Audi e-tron and 2020-2024 Audi e-tron Sportback brake pedals can detach from the brake boosters.

Audi says the fastener that connects the brake pedal and the brake booster assembly may not have been manufactured properly.

The Audi brake booster recall is an expansion of an August 2024 e-tron recall.

Audi describes the defect:

"The screw connection from the input rod on the brake pedal to the actuator rod on the brake booster may not have been performed according to manufacturing specifications. Because of this, the screw connection may disconnect."

Audi further says the problem was caused at the supplier when there was a deviation at the screwdriving station.

An Audi e-tron driver may notice noise when using the brake pedal or the pedal may feel abnormal.

An Audi e-tron driver could stop the vehicle with the emergency brake if the brake pedal detaches. However, Audi is unaware of any crashes or injuries caused by the brake pedal problems.

About 1,860 Audi e-trons are recalled in Canada.

No parts need to be replaced, but a dealer will need to tighten the pushrod screw joint of the brake booster. That will occur after Audi e-tron recall letters are mailed June 12, 2026.

Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback owners with questions should call 800-253-2834. Audi's number for this recall is 46P7.