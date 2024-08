More than 200 model year 2019 Audi e-tron Quattro vehicles recalled over detached brake pedals.

August 24, 2024 — A recall of 2019 Audi e-tron Quattro vehicles involves more than 200 SUVs with brake pedals that can detach from the brake boosters.

The fastener that connects the brake pedal and the brake booster may not have been assembled properly.

Audi e-tron Quattro recall letters are expected to be mailed October 18, 2024, then dealers will replace the brake boosters.

Audi e-tron Quattro owners with questions about the recall should call 800-253-2834 and ask about recall number 46P6.