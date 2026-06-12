Honda Tire Repair Kit Recall Follows 8 Injuries

More than 1 million Honda CR-V Hybrids, Accord Hybrids and CR-V Fuel Cell EVs recalled.

June 11, 2026 — A Honda tire repair kit recall includes more than 1 million Honda CR-V Hybrid, Honda Accord Hybrid and Honda CR-V Fuel Cell electric vehicles.

The recalled 2023-2026 Honda CR-V Hybrids, 2023-2026 Honda Accord Hybrids and 2025-2026 Honda CR-V Fuel Cell EVs are equipped with tire repair kits that have caused eight injuries.

Honda says pressure may build within the tire pressure kit sealant bottle and cause the bottle cap to detach under pressure.

Specifically, Honda says the "tire repair kit may build pressure within the sealant bottle if the nozzle is improperly connected to the tire valve and the relief valve does not release pressure as designed, potentially causing the bottle cap to detach and increasing the risk of injury."

The design of the tire repair kit didn't account for pressure buildup that could occur if the nozzle wasn't connected correctly. Honda also determined the relief valves were improperly adjusted when the supplier built the repair kits.

The relief valves may not release pressure as intended.

Honda is aware of at least 53 warranty claims and eight injury reports in the U.S. between September 15, 2022, and May 21, 2026.

Honda will mail interim tire repair kit recall letters July 27, 2026, then second recall letters will be mailed when dealers are ready to perform repairs.

Owners may call Honda at 866-784-1870 and refer to tire repair kit recall number DOV.