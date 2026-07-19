Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator Recalled for Seat Problems

More than 387,000 vehicles recalled in an expansion of a previous second-row seat recall.

July 18, 2026 — Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator second-row seats have caused an expansion of a recall in June 2025, with this latest recall involving more than 387,000 vehicles.

The recalled 2020-2027 Lincoln Aviator and 2020-2026 Ford Explorer second-row outer seats have easy-entry switches that can stick in the down position. If a switch binds or sticks the seat can tip, unlatch or slide.

Engineers are still trying to determine the root cause of the problem, but they do know what can happen if the easy-entry switch is misaligned.

Ford also knows the bezels may become misaligned/unseated when customers use the seats, at least based on analysis of returned parts and warranty claims, some of which cite broken bezel tabs.

If the problem occurs a customer may not be able to use the east-entry feature or return the seat to its normal position.

Ford isn't aware of any crashes or injuries, but as of the middle of June the automaker knew of 14 complaints about second-row seats that moved while driving.

Recall repairs likely won't be completed until 2027. Ford and Lincoln recall letters will be mailed between July 27 and July 30, 2026, letting owners know about the second-row seats. Final recall letters will be mailed in January 2027.

Dealerships will replace the bezels around the switches if necessary.

Lincoln Aviator and Ford Explorer owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's recall number is 26S52.