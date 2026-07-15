Subaru Recalls 570,000 Vehicles Over Axle Weight Labels

Subaru owners may overload their vehicles by following the gross axle weight rate labels.

July 14, 2026 — Incorrect labels have caused Subaru to recall nearly 570,000 of these vehicles.

2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

2025-2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid

2025-2026 Subaru Forester

2019-2026 Subaru Ascent

The entire recall is because the gross axle weight rating certification labels are wrong and following those labels could cause owners to overload the vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Subaru about the incorrect labels in May. Subaru opened an investigation to verify no other vehicles were affected going back to 2003.

No other problems were found, and Subaru hasn't received any crash or injury reports.

In Canada the Subaru label recall involves 28,461 vehicles.

Interim Subaru label recall letters will be mailed between August 25 and September 1, 2026. But it will take a while for 570,000 new axle weight labels to be created, so final recall letters will be mailed between January 7 and January 14, 2027.

The replacement axle weight labels will be mailed to Subaru owners with instructions how to apply the new labels. But any owner can have a dealership install the labels.

Subaru owners may contact Subaru at 844-373-6614 and ask about gross axle weight label recall number WRH-26.