Park Your Kia Telluride Outside Following 7 Seat Fires

Kia recalls 462,000 Tellurides that should have been repaired years ago.

July 9, 2026 — A Kia Telluride power seat motor recall includes more than 462,000 SUVs that should be parked outside and away from anything that could catch fire.

This 2020-2024 Telluride recall replaces a June 2024 recall for the same front power seat motor fire risk.

Kia says the motor can overheat, melt and catch fire if the power seat slide knob gets stuck. It's also possible some of the Tellurides were not previously repaired properly.

Kia knew it had a problem when a 2020 Kia Telluride owner complained about a fire under the passenger seat and the vehicle was supposed to be repaired under the earlier recall.

"Inspection findings indicate an overheated passenger seat tilt-motor with the seat switch exhibiting signs of tampering post-overheat incident suggesting potential improper recall repair." — Kia

Then another fire occurred under a 2024 Telluride passenger seat on a vehicle allegedly repaired under the 2020 recall. This time engineers found the seat switch back cover had come loose.

There have been at least seven seat fires and 11 melted seat motors.

A Telluride owner should be aware of a sticky seat slide knob or problems adjusting the seats. Occupants have also reported burning and melting odors and smoke under the seats.

Kia Telluride owners should continue to park outside until the vehicles are repaired, but recall letters won't be mailed until August 13 to August 19, 2026.

Dealers will install an electronic fuse assembly to prevent continuous operation of the seat motors if the seat switches become dislodged, misaligned or damaged.

Telluride owners may call 800-333-4542 and ask about power seat motor recall number SC374.