Nissan Rogue Sport Radiator Fan Failures Cause Lawsuit

Class action alleges Nissan Rogue Sport radiator fan recall should have been issued.

July 8, 2026 — Problems with 2017–2022 Nissan Rogue Sport radiator fans have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges the engines overheat and fail when the fans fail.

The lawsuit claims the main problem is caused by defective materials used to build the radiator fans.

The Nissan Rogue Sport radiator fan lawsuit includes:

"All United States residents who own or lease or previously owned or leased model year 2017–2022 Nissan Rogue Sport vehicles purchased or leased in the United States and its territories."

According to the class action, Nissan has failed to issue a Rogue Sport radiator fan recall which forces customers to spend a lot of money for radiator fan replacements.

New York plaintiff Carl Superina owns a 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport, but in 2025 the engine temperature shot up and his air conditioner blew hot air. He took his Nissan to a mechanic as the Rogue Sport was no longer warrantied. He paid $688.87 for the radiator fan replacement.

Texas plaintiff Donna Helton formerly owned a 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport. In July 2024 she paid $850.68 for a radiator fan replacement.

Illinois plaintiff Ronald McWilliams purchased a new 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport, but in June 2025 had to pay $1,200 to replace the radiator fan.

Pennsylvania plaintiff Tracey Wigg owns a 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport that needed a radiator fan replacement in June 2026 after the engine overheated. The class action says the fan replacement cost her $726.10.

Florida plaintiff Daniel Sherbaum formerly owned a 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport. His vehicle was diagnosed with a coolant leak and air conditioner leak. The lawsuit alleges he was quoted a repair price of $1,611.37 which he declined due to the expense.

According to the class action lawsuit, the Nissan Rogue Sports were defective when they were first sold due to the radiator fans, part number 21481-6MA0B. The plaintiffs claim the vehicles were not fit for their ordinary use and the radiator fans are a threat to safety.

The Nissan Rogue Sport radiator fan lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee (Nashville Division): Carl Superina, et al., v. Nissan North America, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, LLP, and Barnow and Associates, P.C.