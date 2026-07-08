Toyota Grand Highlander and Lexus TX Axle Carrier Recall

Recall involves 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander and 2026 Lexus TX.

July 8, 2026 — Toyota has recalled its 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander and 2026 Lexus TX vehicles because the rear axle carriers can break.

The recall involves about 5,400 vehicles after the automaker found the rear axle carriers may not have been built properly.

According to Toyota, the 2026 Grand Highlander and Lexus TX rear axle carriers can break at attachment points which can affect rear stability.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't released any details, but Toyota owners should be notified in the beginning of September 2026 about the safety risk and recall details.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will look for specific codes on the rear axle carrier sub-assemblies and replace the components if certain codes are found.

Owners of 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander and 2026 Lexus TX vehicles may call 800-331-4331.