Toyota Recalls 2026 bZ and 2026 Lexus RZ

Toyota recalls more than 16,000 vehicles at risk of losing power while driving.

June 19, 2026 — Toyota has recalled more than 16,000 model year 2026 Toyota bZ and Lexus RZ vehicles because the electric drive systems can shut down while driving.

The vehicle will lose power while driving, but Toyota says the power brakes and power steering will continue to operate.

According to Toyota, the electronic control unit can experience errors that cause the electric drive system to shut down. The control unit is used for the battery supplying electricity to the vehicle.

The government hasn't announced details about the recall, but Toyota says owners will be notified by the middle of August 2026. Dealerships will update the software of the battery electronic control units.

Lexus and Toyota owners may call 800-331-4331.