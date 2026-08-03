Nearly 1.2 Million Tesla Vehicles Investigated For Suspension Failures

Feds receive 156 complaints about suspension failures in Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

August 2, 2026 — Nearly 1.2 million Tesla vehicles are under a federal investigation for suspension failures.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the probe after receiving 156 complaints about suspension failures in 2018-2020 Tesla Model 3 and 2021-2023 Tesla Model Y vehicles.

According to owners, the suspension failures involve detachments of the front lower lateral links.

Drivers complain their vehicles lost directional control, with most drivers saying they had no warnings. In some cases drivers did hear "noises" before the suspensions failed.

However, there were no other warnings, including no warning lights or other visual warnings. In addition, once drivers got their vehicles stopped tow trucks were required because the vehicles could not be driven.

One of those 156 suspension failure complaints came from the owner of a 2023 Tesla Model Y.

"While driving, the front left wheel partially detached without warning, causing an immediate loss of steering control. The wheel/control arm/linkage had come loose/detached. Two major suspension bolts were extremely loose or had detached. A rotor screw detached easily during inspection."

The driver goes on to complain about his vehicle not being recalled in the past because Tesla has previously recalled vehicles for lateral link detachments. However, NHTSA says this investigation is looking at different problems than addressed in the previous recall.

"My vehicle has not been included in any such recall, and I received no prior notification. This defect creates a severe danger to drivers, passengers, and the public. Tesla’s lack of corrective action leaves many customers at risk." — Tesla Model Y owner

NHTSA will investigate the Tesla suspension failures to determine if another recall may be necessary.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Tesla investigation, which could take months or even years.