Toyota Tundra Engine Problems Lead to Another Engine Recall

For the third time a Toyota Tundra engine recall involves leftover machining debris.

May 20, 2026 — Toyota Tundra engine problems have caused a recall of about 48,000 trucks, this time for model year 2024 Tundra non-hybrids.

The Tundra engine problems are caused by machining debris that wasn't cleaned from the engines.

The leftover metallic debris can cause the Tundra engine to knock or run lousy, or the engine may not start at all or it may completely fail.

The automaker has been down this road before because in May 2024 a Toyota Tundra engine recall included 2022-2023 Tundra trucks. The engine problems were caused by machining debris that wasn't cleaned from the engines.

The May 2024 engine recall was followed by another recall in November 2025 for the same Tundra engine problems caused by leftover machining debris.

Toyota put new controls in place to prevent Tundra engine problems but those controls failed. Engineers found the remaining debris was still causing damage to the main bearings.

The government hasn't announced details about this third Tundra engine recall, but Toyota is still working on repairing trucks from the November 2025 engine recall and now must include this third recall.

According to Toyota:

"We aim to finalize these details within the next couple of months. When finalized, Toyota plans to contact customers in phases as the remedy becomes available for their vehicle. Remedy phases will generally be released based on vehicle time in service. In the meantime, owners with vehicles experiencing any symptoms should contact their Toyota dealer."

Even the U.S. Tundra engine recall announced in May 2024 isn't complete as 102,000 Tundras were recalled but about 25,000 trucks still need repairs.

The Toyota Tundra engine problems will be repaired for free but it's unknown if all the engines will be replaced. It's also unknown when 2024 Tundra owners will receive engine recall notices.

The Toyota Tundra engine recall affects nearly 3,800 trucks in Canada.

If you have questions about the Tundra engine problems or the Toyota engine recall, please call 800-331-4331.