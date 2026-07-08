Honda Odyssey Backup Camera Recall Expanded

More than 325,000 Odyssey minivan rearview cameras recalled following a 2020 recall.

July 8, 2026 — Honda Odyssey backup camera problems have caused a recall of more than 325,000 minivans, an expansion of a previous Honda rearview camera recall in 2020.

This time it's 2018-2020 Odyssey minivans because water can enter the cameras and cause the printed circuit boards to corrode. This will prevent the rearview images from being displayed.

Honda found the camera failures are caused by two factors. Engineers found the camera housing boss hole wasn't matched with the mounting screw, and the screw itself may have been misaligned.

"As a result, the stress generated during screw fastening exceeded the material strength of the boss, causing it to crack. Through environmental exposure (thermal expansion/freezing of trapped water), these cracks can expand, allowing water to penetrate the interior of the assembly." — Honda

In June 2021 Honda received a report about a backup camera failure on a minivan that had been repaired under the previous recall. But Honda and the supplier couldn't replicate the failure. However, by June 2026 Honda had received 1,648 warranty claims and decided to order another backup camera recall.

Honda Odyssey backup camera recall letters will be mailed August 24, 2026, and dealers will replace the rearview cameras.

Odyssey minivan owners with questions should call 888-234-2138 and refer to backup camera recall number HOX.