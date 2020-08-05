Honda Odyssey Recall: Rearview Camera Failures

More than 212,000 Honda Odyssey minivans recalled to replace the rearview cameras.

August 5, 2020 — A Honda Odyssey recall has been ordered for more than 212,000 model year 2019-2020 Odyssey minivans due to rearview camera problems.

Water can enter the rearview camera mounting holes as well as the camera lens, distorting the image or causing the screen to go black. Honda also says if the rearview camera view mode is set to view as top-down, the image may not display at all.

In addition, the image will disappear if view mode is switched to another mode in a bright environment.

Honda launched an investigation into rearview camera failures in October 2018 and the supplier confirmed moisture was entering through micro fractures in the camera's mounting holes.

By August 2019, Honda and the supplier discovered programming errors in the rearview camera circuits which was preventing images from displaying in certain conditions. By May, engineers determined an improper design caused moisture intrusion which shut down the rearview camera images.

Engineers found moisture that entered through the rearview camera mounting holes made the micro cracks worse, and once the housing wall separated from the fracturing, moisture could then enter the camera lens itself. In addition to taking out the image, the water can corrode the camera circuit board and cause camera failures.

The Odyssey rearview cameras will need to be replaced once the recall begins September 23, 2020.

Minivan owners with concerns should call Honda at 888-234-2138 and refer to recall number W83.

The 2019-2020 Odyssey rearview camera recall joins a separate recall Honda issued for rearview camera problems. Honda says software errors is the cause of a recall of nearly 500,000 model year 2019-2021 Pilot, 2019-2020 Odyssey and 2019-2020 Honda Passport vehicles.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about Honda Odyssey minivans and numerous other Honda models.