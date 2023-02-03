Exploding Airbag Warning: Stop Driving 2001-2003 Honda Vehicles

Airbag warning includes Accord, Civic, CR-V, Odyssey, Pilot and Acura 3.2 vehicles.

February 3, 2023 — Honda is warning owners of recalled 2001-2003 Acura and Honda vehicles to park the vehicles and stop driving them until the Takata airbag inflators have been replaced.

Years of warning owners to get the free repairs completed caused Honda to issue this latest warning to stop driving the vehicles.

Included in the warning are these models that need new airbag inflators.

2001-2002 Honda Accord

2001-2002 Honda Civic

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda Odyssey

2003 Honda Pilot

2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL

2003 Acura 3.2 CL

However, a customer can verify if their Acura or Honda vehicle is included by inputting the vehicle identification number (VIN) at www.recalls.acura.com or www.recalls.honda.com.

After at least 17 deaths and more than 200 injuries blamed on exploding airbags in Honda vehicles, the automaker is still trying to convince owners of the older models to complete the free recall repairs.

Owners can arrange free towing and have access to free loaner or rental vehicles.

Known as Takata "Alpha" airbags, Honda says the airbag inflators suffer a 50% failure rate in the older vehicles. The metal inflators explode and become grenades that shoot metal fragments into vehicle occupants.

According to Honda, its "relentless recall efforts" to owners of vehicles equipped with Alpha inflators include:

8.9 million mailed notifications to registered owners

5.4 million live and automated phone calls

2.3 million emails

916,000 text and online messages

794,000 in-person visits seeking to locate owners

Honda says even after years of Takata recalls, more than 8,200 owners of the older models still have not responded.

Owners of these vehicles should immediately contact a Honda dealer or call the automaker at 888-234-2138.