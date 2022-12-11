Honda Accord Driver Killed by Takata Airbag in Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky 2002 Honda Accord driver killed by exploding Takata inflator.

December 10, 2022 — Another Honda exploding Takata airbag has killed the driver of a 2002 Honda Accord involved in a February 2022 crash in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Honda and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed the Takata airbag inflator ruptured, bringing to 17 the number of U.S. deaths caused by Takata airbags in Honda vehicles. In addition to the 17 fatalities, Honda has confirmed more than 200 U.S. injuries caused by Takata airbags.

Honda and NHTSA once again remind Honda owners to get their vehicles to dealers if the vehicles were recalled over the deadly Takata airbag inflators.

In the case of the Bowling Green crash, Honda says the Accord was recalled in April 2011 to replace the original driver's Takata airbag inflator but the owner never had the inflator replaced.

Beginning in June 2011, Honda made more than 300 attempts to reach the Accord owner regarding the Takata airbag recall. Those attempts involved more than 230 phone calls, more than 40 emails and more than 40 recall notices by postal mail.

Honda says the owner purchased the 2002 Accord in 2008 and records indicate the Takata airbag was never replaced.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family of the driver." — Honda

To date, the following Acura and Honda vehicles have been recalled to replace Takata airbag inflators.

Acura / Takata Recalls

2003 3.2 Acura CL

2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL

2013-2016 Acura ILX

2003-2006 Acura MDX

2007-2016 Acura RDX

2005-2012 Acura RL

2009-2014 Acura TSX

2009-2014 Acura TL

2010-2013 Acura ZDX

Honda / Takata Recalls

2001-2012 Honda Accord

2010-2011 Honda Accord Crosstour

2001-2011 Honda Civic

2012-2015 Honda Crosstour

2002-2011 Honda CR-V

2011-2015 Honda CR-Z

2003-2011 Honda Element

2010-2014 Honda FCX Clarity

2007-2014 Honda Fit

2010-2014 Honda Insight

2002-2004 Honda Odyssey

2003-2015 Honda Pilot

2006-2014 Honda Ridgeline

Honda has spent years trying to reach and convince vehicle owners to have their Takata airbag inflators replaced for free, even sending workers door-to-door to speak with owners.

The automaker says it has plenty of replacement airbag inflators and is once again urging customers to complete the recall repairs, especially owners of 2001-2003 vehicles.

Acura and Honda owners may check the recall status of their vehicles at www.recalls.acura.com or www.recalls.honda.com.