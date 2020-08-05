Honda Recalls 500,000 Vehicles For Backup Camera Problems

Honda Passports, Pilots and Odysseys have software errors that can disable the rearview cameras.

August 4, 2020 — Honda is recalling nearly 500,000 model year 2019-2021 Pilot, 2019-2020 Odyssey and 2019-2020 Honda Passport vehicles because of problems with the rearview camera images.

Honda says errors in software programming can delay or block the camera image from appearing.

Honda started receiving reports about frozen display audio screens in July 2018 when the vehicles were being tested, then an internal report in September 2018 described a delayed rearview camera display.

Engineers discovered two problems , but another report came in about a frozen display and the cause was unrelated to the previous reports.

In March 2020, another problem was reported which caused a frozen display audio screen while testing the software, an incident that convinced the automaker to order the recall.

Certain 2018 Honda Odysseys aren't included in the recall, but Honda will still provide owners the same remedies under product update campaigns.

The recall is expected to begin September 23, 2020, when dealerships will update the incorrect software. Customers may follow the mailed directions to download and update the software, or take their vehicles to dealers for the updates.

Owners may contact Honda at 888-234-2138 and ask about recall number Y7Y.

CarComplaints.com has driver complaints about the Honda Odyssey, Honda Passport and Honda Pilot.